Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour
Fit For An Autopsy have announced that they will be launching a tour across the United States this summer and will be bringing along Tombs and Moon Tooth for the ride. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 16th in Baltimore, MD at the Ottobar and will wrap up on July 9th in Brooklyn, NY at the Knitting Factory. The band is launching the tour in support of their new album "The Great Collapse". Singer Joe Badolato had this to say, "We're happy to announce The Great Collapse North American tour. Tombs and Moon Tooth are sick live bands, and make for a fun mixed bill. A little different than our normal touring partners, but we're excited to play for some new fans. Lots of new songs on this one, and a few old ones we haven't pulled out in years." Fit For An Autopsy Tour Dates:
Fit For An Autopsy Tour Dates:
