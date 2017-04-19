Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour
04-19-2017

Fit For An Autopsy

Fit For An Autopsy have announced that they will be launching a tour across the United States this summer and will be bringing along Tombs and Moon Tooth for the ride.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 16th in Baltimore, MD at the Ottobar and will wrap up on July 9th in Brooklyn, NY at the Knitting Factory. The band is launching the tour in support of their new album "The Great Collapse".

Singer Joe Badolato had this to say, "We're happy to announce The Great Collapse North American tour. Tombs and Moon Tooth are sick live bands, and make for a fun mixed bill. A little different than our normal touring partners, but we're excited to play for some new fans. Lots of new songs on this one, and a few old ones we haven't pulled out in years."

Fit For An Autopsy Tour Dates:
6/16 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
6/17 Reading, PA - Reverb
6/18 Richmond, VA - Strange Matters
6/19 Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
6/20 Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
6/21 Tampa, FL - Orpheum
6/23 Austin, TX - Grizzly
6/24 Houston, TX - Walters
6/25 Dallas, TX - Curtain Club
6/27 Mesa, AZ - Nile Half Room
6/28 West Hollywood, CA - Roxy
6/29 San Francisco - DNA Lounge
6/30 Chico, CA - Lost on Main
7/1 Portland, OR - Analog
7/2 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7/5 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
7/6 Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
7/7 Chicago, IL - Reggies
7/8 Cleveland, OH - Foundry
7/9 Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
8/6 Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
8/7 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

Fit For An Autopsy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Fit For An Autopsy T-shirts and Posters

More Fit For An Autopsy News

