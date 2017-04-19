Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'
04-19-2017
.
Nine Inch Nails

(Radio.com) Nine Inch Nails band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross just debuted their 'Deaf Ears" mix from Todd Rundgren's original version off his upcoming album, White Knight, slated for release May 12.

Captioning the new track, Reznor wrote, "Todd Rundgren is a hero of mine. His records (solo and Utopia!), his songwriting, his production and his musicianship' all played a huge role shaping me into who I am. I still listen to (and study) A Wizard, A True Star and Something / Anything regularly, and I suggest you do, too."

"Atticus and I sent Todd a wealth of ideas for his new record. He worked on this track and released the 'proper" version here…" he continued. "We then took what he did and moved it forward (or backward, depending on your perspective) into this. Enjoy – TR (not Todd Rundgren, the other TR)" Listen to the track here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Nine Inch Nails Music, DVDs, Books and more

Nine Inch Nails T-shirts and Posters

More Nine Inch Nails News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'

Nine Inch Nails Lead The FYF Fest Lineup

Nine Inch Nails Give Fans Mysterious Bonus

Trent Reznor See Internet As 'Toxic Environment' For Music

Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala Lead Panorama NYC Lineup

Former Nine Inch Nails Star James Woolley Dead At 50 2016 In Review

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'

Nine Inch Nails Releasing New EP This Week

Nine Inch Nails May Still Release New Music This Year

Trent Reznor Excited About New Nine Inch Nails Album


More Stories for Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show- Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour- Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover- Peter Criss- more

Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer- Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall- Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour- more

AC/DC With Axl Rose Belittled By Former Member- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Guitarist Allan Holdsworth Dead At 70- KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show- more

Page Too:
Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA.' Video Starring Don Cheadle- Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials- Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series- Drake and Migos- more

The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart- Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer- Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album- more

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album- Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times- Glen Campbell Final Album 'Adios'- Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show

Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour

Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover

KISS Star Peter Criss Explains Why He Is Retiring

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour

Jimmy Fallon Tributes David Bowie On SNL

Life Of Agony Release 'World Gone Mad' Video

Anathema Announce North American Summer Tour

Airbourne Announce New Member and RSD Release

Def Leppard TV Special Preview Goes Online

Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post

Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour

Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'

Royal Blood Announce North American Summer Tour

Paul Collins' Beat's Lost EPs To Finally Be Released

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA' Video Starring Don Cheadle

Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials

Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series

Lady Gaga Plans To Film Movie Scenes With Bradley Cooper At Coachella

Drake and Migos Perform With Future At Coachella

Lana Del Rey Previews New Song She Wrote After Coachella

Zedd and Alessia Cara Release 'Stay' Video

Eileen Carey Streams New Song 'Good Bad Girl'

Carrie Underwood Sings Anthem At Husband's NHL Playoff Game

Hugh Masterson Announces New Album 'Lost + Found'

Shawn Mendes Announces New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Buckstein Announces New EP 'Country Side'

The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart

Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.