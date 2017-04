Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'

Captioning the new track, Reznor wrote, "Todd Rundgren is a hero of mine. His records (solo and Utopia!), his songwriting, his production and his musicianship' all played a huge role shaping me into who I am. I still listen to (and study) A Wizard, A True Star and Something / Anything regularly, and I suggest you do, too."

"Atticus and I sent Todd a wealth of ideas for his new record. He worked on this track and released the 'proper" version here " he continued. "We then took what he did and moved it forward (or backward, depending on your perspective) into this. Enjoy – TR (not Todd Rundgren, the other TR)" Listen to the track here.