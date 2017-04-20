Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

New Prince EP With Unreleased Songs May Be Released Friday
04-20-2017
.
Prince

A new Prince EP entitled "Deliverance" featuring six previously unreleased tracks may be released this Friday, April 21st, which would be the first anniversary of his death. But the release has been reportedly legally challenged by his estate, according to Radio.com.

Following the early release of the title track, "Deliverance," on iTunes and Apple Music, reports surfaced claiming that Prince's estate and Paisley Park had filed a federal suit against the EP's co-writer, co-producer and co-mixer George Ian Boxill for holding onto the Deliverance tracks for all these years. The lawsuit put the value of the work at over $75,000, Billboard reports.

The estate argues that Boxill's refusal to return tracks violated a contract he made with Prince. The suit was filed in Carver County district court last Friday, but re-filed in federal court Tuesday. The estate and Paisley Park has requested "any and all masters, copies and reproductions" be returned. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

