New Prince EP With Unreleased Songs May Be Released Friday

Following the early release of the title track, "Deliverance," on iTunes and Apple Music, reports surfaced claiming that Prince's estate and Paisley Park had filed a federal suit against the EP's co-writer, co-producer and co-mixer George Ian Boxill for holding onto the Deliverance tracks for all these years. The lawsuit put the value of the work at over $75,000, Billboard reports.

The estate argues that Boxill's refusal to return tracks violated a contract he made with Prince. The suit was filed in Carver County district court last Friday, but re-filed in federal court Tuesday. The estate and Paisley Park has requested "any and all masters, copies and reproductions" be returned. Read more here.