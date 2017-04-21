Prince's 'Deliverance' EP Release In Limbo

The EP was previewed with the release of the title track but when Prince's estate took legal action, the song was removed from digital retailers. However, the label behind the release has been allowed by court order to continue selling the track, but the five other unheard songs have been blocked from release, according to Radio.com.

Matthew Wilson, attorney for RMA, a Vancouver, Washington based independent label responsible for the release, issued a statement today regarding the hearing for a temporary restraining order for the sale of the Prince EP and single.

The Federal Court located in Minnesota has temporarily enjoined the release of the remaining unreleased tracks on the 'Deliverance' EP. The court order has not enjoined the released single 'Deliverance.' Therefore the 'Deliverance' single will continue to be sold. Read more here.