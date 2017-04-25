Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bumblefoot Explains Why He Quit Guns N' Roses Star
04-25-2017
.
Bumblefoot

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal is focused on his current group Art Of Anarchy but he will forever be linked to his tenure in Guns N' Roses and in a new interview he revealed why he left the iconic band.

Thal left the group in 2014. He was asked in a recent interview with XS Rock if he was fired from the band and he responded, "No. It was me. I was really burned out. I felt like I had contributed everything that I possibly could as a performer, but my heart was in more things where I was creating, writing, producing and teaching. All of things that I was doing before the heavy touring of GN'R.

"I really felt that it was definitely time for me to go. I felt like I had taken it as far as I could and I was reaching a point where I was stressed and unhappy. And that's not good for me and it's not good for them.

"So in early March of 2014, we were rehearsing for the next three months of touring. The first thing that I told the band when I walked in was that this is going to be my last run. I finished out the shows and I did try to recommend people to take my place. I didn't want to stop them from moving forward or anything like that."

advertisement

Bumblefoot Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bumblefoot T-shirts and Posters

More Bumblefoot News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bumblefoot Explains Why He Quit Guns N' Roses Star

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band

Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot's Cancer Returned 2016 In Review

GNR Ex Bumblefoot Wants To Work With Predecessor Buckethead

Ex-Guns N' Roses Guitarist Bumblefoot Shares His Love For Prog

Art Of Anarchy Supergroup Healthy For Scott Stapp Says Bumblefoot

Scott Stapp Fronted Art Of Anarchy Announce Live Debut

Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot's Cancer Has Returned

Bumblefoot Knew About Guns N' Roses Reunion

Yossi Sassi Band Release 'Palm Dance' Video Featuring Bumblefoot


More Stories for Bumblefoot

Bumblefoot Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor- Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection- Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour- more

The Cult Announce Historic Show With The Who- Of Mice & Men Release First Song Without Austin Carlile- Ivan Moody Addresses Reports He's Quitting Five Finger Death Punch- more

Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy- Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire- Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors- Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him- Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music- more

Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors- Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album- Prince's The Revolution Kick Off Reunion Tour- more

Bizarre Drake Home Break In Explained- Zayn Malik and PARTYNEXTDOOR Release 'Still Got Time' Video- Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Video with John Fogerty- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor

Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection

Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour

Bumblefoot Explains Why He Quit Guns N' Roses Star

KMFDM Return With New EP, Album and U.S. Tour

Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour

Needtobreathe Announce Massive Fall Tour

Classic Bob Dylan Album Covered By Old Crow Medicine Show

Oceano Release 'Human Harvest' Music Video

Blues Traveler Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Grateful Dead And Phish Stars Cover Lady Gaga's 'Million Reasons'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic Aerosmith Actors Revealed

Dead Crown Release 'Black Sheep' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Talks Musical Direction Of Next Album

Dave Grohl Making Late Night TV Appearance With His Mom

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors

Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him

Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music With Kid Capri

Machine Gun Kelly Explains His Chest Pains At Recent Concert

John Fogerty Leads Special Guests At Brad Paisley Album Release Show

The Chainsmokers Make Awkward Mistake At Pittsburgh Concert

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Set For Rare Performance At Livewire Festival

Josh Turner Scores No. 1 Hit With 'Hometown Girl'

Second Coachella Weekend Filled With Surprise Guest Appearances

Singled Out: Matt Gary's Back

Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors

Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album

Prince's The Revolution Kick Off Reunion Tour

Bruno Mars Releases 'That's What I Like' Remixes

Migos' Offset Wants The Dancing Coachella Kid In Next Video

Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'At My Best' Video Featuring Hailee Steinfeld

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.