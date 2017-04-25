Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic Aerosmith Actors Revealed

The Aerosmith icons will be played by Neill Byrnes, a real-life singer in an Aerosmith tribute band and by actor Anthony Rocco. The reason Tyler and Perry are featured in the movie is because Aerosmith were scheduled to use the same aircraft a week earlier. However, the band's crew rejected the plane at the time, finding both the aircraft and the pilots to be unsafe.

The film, based on the memories of Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, centers - as you can tell - around the 1977 plane crash that resulted in six deaths, including those of frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist/vocalist Steve Gaines and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines.

Speaking to Deadline last year, Pyle said, "I want the movie to portray my band members the way they were: real, funny people who loved the music, loved the success that allowed us to be able to travel the world and play for kings and queens all over this planet." Read more here.