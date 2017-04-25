Oceano Release 'Human Harvest' Music Video

The new album will be entitled "Revelation" and is set to hit stores on May 19th. The "Human Harvest" video was directed by Orie McGinness of Enlighten Creative Studio (Bad Omens, Out Came the Wolves, Escape the Fate) and can be streamed here.

Fans can catch the band on their current headline trek The Revelation Tour, which also features Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, and No Zodiac and runs until May 20th.

The Revelation Tour Dates:

4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

4/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

4/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

4/27 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

4/28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

4/29 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar

4/30 - Houston, TX - Walter's

5/2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

5/3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *Hell

5/5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

5/6 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse

5/7 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

5/9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

5/10 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

5/11 - New York, NY - Studio at Webster Hall

5/12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall

5/13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

5/14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

5/17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

5/18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

5/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

5/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater