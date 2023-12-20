Issues Tap Volumes, Oceano, Sayak Das, and Nightlife For Farewell Dates

Issues have revealed the special guests that will be joining them at their farewell shows that will be taking place next month in select markets across the United States.
Volumes and Sayak Das will be supporting Issues at their January 12th show at the Echoplex in Los Angeles, and at their January 19th show down the freeway in Anaheim, Ca at the House Of Blues.
Oceano and Nightlife will be playing the farewell shows that are scheduled in Chicago. The first stop will be the Concord Music Hall on January 13th, followed by the House of Blues on January 20th.
Support acts have yet to be announced for Issues' final shows at the Masquarade in Atlanta, Ga on January 27th and 28th.
