The Chainsmokers Make Awkward Mistake At Pittsburgh Concert

The band tweeted (and later deleted) a message that read "lol totally putting our visual guy on blast for misspelling Pittsburgh at the end." They later took a different mea culpa approach: "Well at least we got another chance this week in Clevlande."

There are actual "Pittsburgs" in Florida, Kansas, California, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon and more. Maybe the Chainsmokers should save this Powerpoint presentation and play one of those towns. Until then, there's Autocorrect. See the spelling misadventure here.