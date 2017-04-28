John Mellencamp's Late Night with Seth Meyers Performance Goes Online

The Indiana rocker was joined by Martina McBride for "Grandview", the lead single from his album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies", which hits stores on April 28.

Mellencamp also delivered an exclusive online solo acoustic performance of his 1982 smash, "Jack And Diane." The singer joined Myers to discuss his 23rd record as well as his second career as a painter, thanks in part to Bob Dylan. "He was in my studio," Mellencamp explained, "and I have hundreds of paintings around, and he said 'What are you going to do with them?' I said 'I don't know.' He said, "Why don't you sell them?' and I said 'To who? Who would want these things?' And he said 'Well, I sell mine.' And I said, 'Oh, OK.'"

"It never dawned on me to try and sell," he continued. "It was my hobby, ya know. It turned into a hobby; I do it all the time." Read more and watch the performance here.