Def Leppard Streaming Part 2 Of Hysteria Documentary
08-01-2017
.
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming part two of their mini-documentary, "Step Inside: Hysteria At 30." The documentary arrives in sync with the 30th anniversary reissues of the group's fourth album, "Hysteria."

Following part one's look at the fallout from a 1984 car accident that saw drummer Rick Allen lose his left arm, the project turns to the band member's frustration with length of the time they were spending in the studio with producer Mutt Lange; the album would take three years to complete.

Due August 4, a remastered edition of the "Hysteria" record will be available in various packages, including a 7-disc Super Deluxe Edition, 3CD Deluxe Version, 1CD Vanilla Version, 2-LP Black Vinyl Version and a limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl Version.

The reissues include B-sides and live tracks, plus the audio for "In The Round In Your Face (Live)" on CD for the first time. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

