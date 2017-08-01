Liam Gallagher Talks Strained Relationship With Noel

His stateside reintroduction coincides with an interview he gave about possible Oasis reunions and his rocky relationship with brother (and bandmate) Noel.

"Me and our kid don't speak and that's the saddest thing about it," he told a radio interviewer. "We've got to start becoming brothers and friends again. It don't matter how many noughts you put on [a check]."

Ultimately, the family bond is more important to Liam than the future of Oasis. When asked whether their famous back-and-forth jabs on Twitter will hinder their reconciliation, Gallagher said, "I don't care about getting Oasis back together. But he prods me and I prod him and I like winding him up. I'm just reminding him that I'm right here cos his head's up a few people's arses." Read more and watch Liam debut "Eh La" here.