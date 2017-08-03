Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour
08-03-2017
.
Trivium

Trivium and Arch Enemy have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this fall that will feature support from While She Sleeps and Fit For An Autopsy.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 27th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will run until December 6th where it will conclude in Houston, TX at the Warehouse Live.

Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott had this to say, "Very much looking forward to returning to North America with this tour! We are aware that it has been long overdue and we appreciate everyone's patience while we've been creating our new Will To Power album. This run will be like a family reunion with our old friends in Trivium; together we'll be crushing city after city with the power of Heavy Metal! Good times ahead, don't miss the fun!"

Trivium added, "We've been joining forces with Arch Enemy for over a decade now. From Ozzfest 2005, through arenas across the U.K., Europe, and Australia on The Black Crusade. This next chapter is going to be one for the ages: Trivium, Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps, and Fit for an Autopsy!! DO NOT MISS THIS!!"

Trivium & Arch Enemy North American Tour Dates:
10/27 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10/28 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10/29 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10/31 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
11/1 Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero Theater
11/3 New York, NY - Playstation Theater
11/4 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
11/5 Montreal, QC - Metropolis
11/7 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
11/8 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/10 Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock
11/11 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
11/12 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
11/14 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
11/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/17 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/20 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11/21 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
11/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater
11/24 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
11/25 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/27 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11/28 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
11/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
12/1 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
12/2 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
12/4 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
12/5 San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
12/6 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

