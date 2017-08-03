Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 27th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will run until December 6th where it will conclude in Houston, TX at the Warehouse Live.

Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott had this to say, "Very much looking forward to returning to North America with this tour! We are aware that it has been long overdue and we appreciate everyone's patience while we've been creating our new Will To Power album. This run will be like a family reunion with our old friends in Trivium; together we'll be crushing city after city with the power of Heavy Metal! Good times ahead, don't miss the fun!"

Trivium added, "We've been joining forces with Arch Enemy for over a decade now. From Ozzfest 2005, through arenas across the U.K., Europe, and Australia on The Black Crusade. This next chapter is going to be one for the ages: Trivium, Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps, and Fit for an Autopsy!! DO NOT MISS THIS!!"



Trivium & Arch Enemy North American Tour Dates:

10/27 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10/28 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/29 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/31 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

11/1 Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero Theater

11/3 New York, NY - Playstation Theater

11/4 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11/5 Montreal, QC - Metropolis

11/7 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

11/8 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/10 Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock

11/11 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

11/12 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

11/14 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

11/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/17 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/20 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

11/21 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

11/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

11/24 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

11/25 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/27 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11/28 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12/1 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

12/2 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

12/4 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

12/5 San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

12/6 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live