|
Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour
.
Trivium and Arch Enemy have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this fall that will feature support from While She Sleeps and Fit For An Autopsy. The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 27th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will run until December 6th where it will conclude in Houston, TX at the Warehouse Live. Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott had this to say, "Very much looking forward to returning to North America with this tour! We are aware that it has been long overdue and we appreciate everyone's patience while we've been creating our new Will To Power album. This run will be like a family reunion with our old friends in Trivium; together we'll be crushing city after city with the power of Heavy Metal! Good times ahead, don't miss the fun!" Trivium added, "We've been joining forces with Arch Enemy for over a decade now. From Ozzfest 2005, through arenas across the U.K., Europe, and Australia on The Black Crusade. This next chapter is going to be one for the ages: Trivium, Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps, and Fit for an Autopsy!! DO NOT MISS THIS!!"
The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 27th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will run until December 6th where it will conclude in Houston, TX at the Warehouse Live.
Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott had this to say, "Very much looking forward to returning to North America with this tour! We are aware that it has been long overdue and we appreciate everyone's patience while we've been creating our new Will To Power album. This run will be like a family reunion with our old friends in Trivium; together we'll be crushing city after city with the power of Heavy Metal! Good times ahead, don't miss the fun!"
Trivium added, "We've been joining forces with Arch Enemy for over a decade now. From Ozzfest 2005, through arenas across the U.K., Europe, and Australia on The Black Crusade. This next chapter is going to be one for the ages: Trivium, Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps, and Fit for an Autopsy!! DO NOT MISS THIS!!"
• Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him
• Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance
• Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video
• Jeff Beck Releasing 50th Anniversary Concert Film
• Singled Out: Between The Rain's Mudroom
• Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour
• Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special
• Queens Of The Stone Age Rock Live Gorillaz Mash-Up
• The Jam Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set
• Pop Star Kiiara Performs Heartfelt Chester Bennington Tribute
• Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Announce Campout Festival
• Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert
• Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album
• Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer
• Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band
• 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More
• Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik
• The Weeknd Remixes 'Reminder' With Young Thug and A$AP Rocky
• Macklemore And Lil Yachty Release 'Marmalade' Video
• A$AP Rocky Launching 'Awgest' Digital Platform
• Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update
• Eminem Produced Rap Battle Comedy 'Bodied' Trailer Released
• The Game Reveals Qualifications For Open Assistant Job
• Jessica Hannan Releases 'Girls Night Out' Video
• Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision
• Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'
• MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts
• Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo
• Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour
• Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.