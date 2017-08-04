Chester Bennington Receives Unusual Tribute From Artist

Rick Minns, better known as "Ruddy Muddy," practices the art he calls "graffilthy." He creates art from the mud caked on the back of his white work van. The artist said that his middle child is a Linkin Park fan and they often listen to Bennington's music together.

"I was a bit bored at work one day, with a bit of spare time on my hands and thought it looked like a bit of fun," Minns told BBC News. "I played around with a few things and they sort of developed from there."

To make the drawings, Minns uses his fingertips and nails and an occasional cotton swab and tissue. Read more here.