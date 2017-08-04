|
Chester Bennington Receives Unusual Tribute From Artist
.
(Radio.com) An artist from the Norfolk, England is paying tribute to Linkin Park's late frontman Chester Bennington in his own unique way following the signer's death last month. Rick Minns, better known as "Ruddy Muddy," practices the art he calls "graffilthy." He creates art from the mud caked on the back of his white work van. The artist said that his middle child is a Linkin Park fan and they often listen to Bennington's music together. "I was a bit bored at work one day, with a bit of spare time on my hands and thought it looked like a bit of fun," Minns told BBC News. "I played around with a few things and they sort of developed from there." To make the drawings, Minns uses his fingertips and nails and an occasional cotton swab and tissue. Read more here.
Rick Minns, better known as "Ruddy Muddy," practices the art he calls "graffilthy." He creates art from the mud caked on the back of his white work van. The artist said that his middle child is a Linkin Park fan and they often listen to Bennington's music together.
"I was a bit bored at work one day, with a bit of spare time on my hands and thought it looked like a bit of fun," Minns told BBC News. "I played around with a few things and they sort of developed from there."
To make the drawings, Minns uses his fingertips and nails and an occasional cotton swab and tissue. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance
• Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film
• Motorhead Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie's 'Heroes'
• The Who and Pete Townshend Reissues Announced
• Singled Out: Seven Spires' Stay
• The Yardbirds Crowdfunding First New Album In 14 Years
• Rolling Stones Release Sticky Fingers Live Package Preview
• Joe Walsh Rocks Classic Song On The Late Show
• Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Exhibit Contains Unseen Pieces
• Sublime Recruit Bill Guttentag to Direct Upcoming Documentary
• Incubus Perform 'Aqueous Transmission' Duet With Solange
• Chester Bennington Receives Unusual Tribute From Artist
• Garbage Release 'No Horses' Video
• Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance
• Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him
• Suge Knight To Be Arraigned For Making Death Threats
• Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows
• Lorde Releases 'Perfect Places' Music Video
• Camila Cabello Releases Two New Tracks 'Havana' and 'OMG'
• Lana Del Rey Announces 'White Mustang' Video
• Maren Morris Releases 'Drunk Girls Don't Cry' Video
• Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL
• Drake Teases OVO Store Opening In New Video
• Louis Tomlinson Talks Video Shoot For 'Back to You'
• LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan 2017 Kennedy Center Honors
• Officials Want R. Kelly's Georgia Concert Canceled
• Kesha Streaming Her New Single 'Hymn'
• Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders
• 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More
• Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.