|
Film About Metallica Star's 12-Year-Old Son Playing with Korn
.
(Radio.com) Korn bassist Fieldy was unable to join the band on a recent tour in South America, which led to an unusual move. The band hired the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Tye Trujillo joined the band for seven dates this past April, prompting Korn's official videographer Sebastien Paquet, to create a 15-minute film about the experience called, Korn and the Prodigy Son, which debuted on Rolling Stone. "I didn't have to help him with anything," the elder Trujillo said. "When you see your kid with that much pride, energy and focus, it was a beautiful experience. He doesn't even play five-string bass, really. And he's not a slap-bass player per se; he slaps for fun. He had an afternoon with Munky, the guitar player, where they ran through the songs, and I was there basically to offer him snacks and water." Trujillo mused that one of the biggest "blessings" of the entire experience is that his 12-year-old son was about to "get up onstage and hold his own as a true professional and deliver the goods as a player and performer." "I hope other kids will embrace classic bands, metal, hard rock, whatever, and embrace it and make real music," he continued. "That's what I know he loves and what he's gonna do with his fellow musicians. The future of rock & roll is coming from the youth." Watch Korn and the Prodigy Son here.
Tye Trujillo joined the band for seven dates this past April, prompting Korn's official videographer Sebastien Paquet, to create a 15-minute film about the experience called, Korn and the Prodigy Son, which debuted on Rolling Stone.
"I didn't have to help him with anything," the elder Trujillo said. "When you see your kid with that much pride, energy and focus, it was a beautiful experience. He doesn't even play five-string bass, really. And he's not a slap-bass player per se; he slaps for fun. He had an afternoon with Munky, the guitar player, where they ran through the songs, and I was there basically to offer him snacks and water."
Trujillo mused that one of the biggest "blessings" of the entire experience is that his 12-year-old son was about to "get up onstage and hold his own as a true professional and deliver the goods as a player and performer."
"I hope other kids will embrace classic bands, metal, hard rock, whatever, and embrace it and make real music," he continued. "That's what I know he loves and what he's gonna do with his fellow musicians. The future of rock & roll is coming from the youth." Watch Korn and the Prodigy Son here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington
• Sammy Hagar Track From Ronnie Montrose's Final Album Streaming
• Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Wins Legend Award
• Kid Rock 'Never' Considered Senate Run Says Ted Nugent
• Film About Metallica Star's 12-Year-Old Son Playing with Korn
• Billy Sheehan's New Group The Fell Release 'Footprints' Video
• Motley Crue Release Video Preview For Girls Anniversary Edition
• Fall Out Boy Push Back Release Of New Album 'M A N I A'
• The Darkness Release 'All The Pretty Girls' Video
• The Flaming Lips Release 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung (Live)' Video
• Bruce Springsteen's Archive Adding 25 Rare Recordings
• Arcade Fire Send Demands to Late Show Ahead Of Performance
• Neil Young Launching Career Spanning Online Archive
• Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza
• Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance
• 'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November
• Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' With Yo Gotti, More
• Old Dominion Release 'Be With Me' Music Video
• LCD Soundsystem Reveal 'American Dream' Cover
• Haim Explain Real Reason For 'Something To Tell You' Delay
• Kodak Black Releases Animated 'Patty Cake' Music Video
• Lil Yachty Releases 'Forever Young' Music Video
• Big Boi Releases Trippy Video for 'Chocolate'
• Rae Sremmurd Release New Track 'Perplexing Pegasus'
• Dixie Chicks' 'DCX MMXVI' Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only
• Beyonce Reportedly Eyeing Purchasing NBA Franchise
• Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza
• Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation
• Demi Lovato and Jax Jones Release 'Instruction' Video
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.