Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

"We are," replied Collen. "I know it'll be next year we're gonna go on tour . We're getting some offers to play the whole album all the way through. So, yeah, we'll be doing that."

Hysteria was recently reissued as part of a boxed set that includes the original album (remastered), two discs of alternate versions and B-sides, two discs of live material, and a pair of DVDs. The original album yielded seven singles. Read more here.