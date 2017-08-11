Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

"We are," replied Collen. "I know it'll be next year we're gonna go on tour…. We're getting some offers to play the whole album all the way through. So, yeah, we'll be doing that."

Hysteria was recently reissued as part of a boxed set that includes the original album (remastered), two discs of alternate versions and B-sides, two discs of live material, and a pair of DVDs. The original album yielded seven singles.