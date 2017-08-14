Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary

The video project gives fans an inside look at the making of the biggest-selling record of the band's career, with more than 25 million copies sold worldwide - including 10 million in the US.

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Hysteria" delivered seven singles: "Animal", "Women", "Rocket", the US Top 5 tracks "Pour Some Sugar On Me", "Hysteria" and "Armageddon It", and the US No. 1 "Love Bites."

The newly-remastered edition of the record is available in various packages, including a 7-disc Super Deluxe Edition, 3CD Deluxe Version, 1CD Vanilla Version, 2-LP Black Vinyl Version and a limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl Version.

The reissues include B-sides and live tracks, plus the audio for "In The Round In Your Face (Live)" on CD for the first time. Watch the documentary here.