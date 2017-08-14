Fiona Apple Sends Emotional Message of Support to Sinead O'Connor

"I am now living in a motel in New Jersey. I'm all by myself," she said. "Mental illness, it's like drugs, it doesn't [care] who you are, and equally what's worse, the stigma doesn't care who you are."

Apple reached to O'Connor via a video posted to her YouTube channel. "I want you to know that you are my hero," the visibly shaken singer said. "I just saw the video of you and I don't want you to feel like that. I don't want you to feel like that. You've given so much. And I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you. I'm your friend — that's all I want to say — and you're my hero." Watch Fiona's full message here.