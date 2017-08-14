Metallica Share Live Video For Performance On New Classic

Running over 8 minutes, the epic tune is the longest track on "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", which was launched last summer with the lead single "Hardwired."

Metallica's tenth album recently achieved platinum status in the US for sales of 1 million copies. The Phoenix event made headlines when an Albuquerque, NM man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after allegedly urinating on a family of three - including a 10-year old girl and her parents - during the show.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested 44-year-old Daniel Francis Daddio after the family told police they "felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs" during the event.

Daddio was released from jail following a court appearance, and he is scheduled to appear again on August 18. Watch the video here.