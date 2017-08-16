|
Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", at Petco Park in San Diego, CA on August 6 and the band are sharing professional footage from the show. The track was the lead single of the group's self-titled record, commonly known as the "Black" album, the group's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide. The San Diego stop marked one of the final dates on Metallica's summer stadium tour of North America in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." The run will wrap up in Edmonton, AB on August 16 before the group heads to Europe for a fall arena tour. That trek will begin with a September 2 show at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen - rescheduled from February due to illness - before playing Amsterdam on September 4. Watch the video here.
