|
Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Film
.
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming a brand new video trailer for the September 28th worldwide cinema debut of their farewell concert film, "The End Of The End." Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler. "To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the three members. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf." Drummer Bill Ward chose to sit out the Sabbath reunion in 2012 and the farewell run over contractual issues and what became a very nasty public spat with longtime friend Osbourne. A specially-edited version of "The End Of The End" will be featured in the global cinema event ahead of the film's official release later this year. Watch the trailer here.
Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.
"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the three members. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."
Drummer Bill Ward chose to sit out the Sabbath reunion in 2012 and the farewell run over contractual issues and what became a very nasty public spat with longtime friend Osbourne.
A specially-edited version of "The End Of The End" will be featured in the global cinema event ahead of the film's official release later this year. Watch the trailer here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online
• Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film
• Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special
• Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite
• Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'
• The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall
• Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit
• Weezer Release 'Mexican Fender' And Announce Album
• Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates
• Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week
• Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced
• Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
• Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus
• Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult
• Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album
• Katy Perry Announces Postponement Of 'Witness' Tour
• Taylor Swift Launches Donations To Support Sexual Assault Victims
• Eazy-E's Widow Sues Eazy-E's Son Over 'Ruthless'
• Thomas Rhett Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Grave'
• Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup
• Rihanna Recruits Calvin Harris For Diamond Ball
• Logic Releases Guest Filled '1-800-273-8255' Video
• Grouplove Release New Single 'Remember That Night'
• Shawn Mendes To Be First Artist For MTV 'Unplugged' Reboot
• LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Drama Made Into Eminem Parody
• Music Artists Send Love to Barcelona in Wake of Terror Attack
• Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault
• Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse
• Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.