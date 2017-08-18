Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Film
08-18-2017
.
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming a brand new video trailer for the September 28th worldwide cinema debut of their farewell concert film, "The End Of The End."

Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the three members. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

Drummer Bill Ward chose to sit out the Sabbath reunion in 2012 and the farewell run over contractual issues and what became a very nasty public spat with longtime friend Osbourne.

A specially-edited version of "The End Of The End" will be featured in the global cinema event ahead of the film's official release later this year. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Black Sabbath Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates

Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Black Sabbath To Receive 2017 Golden Gods Honor

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album

Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album


More Stories for Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion- Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online- Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film-Foo Fighters- more

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group- Robert Plant Teases New Music- Skid Row Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion- Metallica Live 'Enter Sandman' Video- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert- Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album- Katy Perry Postpones 'Witness' Tour- more

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music- Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction- Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion

Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special

Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'

The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall

Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit

Weezer Release 'Mexican Fender' And Announce Album

Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates

Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced

Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert

Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album

Katy Perry Announces Postponement Of 'Witness' Tour

Taylor Swift Launches Donations To Support Sexual Assault Victims

Eazy-E's Widow Sues Eazy-E's Son Over 'Ruthless'

Thomas Rhett Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Grave'

Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup

Rihanna Recruits Calvin Harris For Diamond Ball

Logic Releases Guest Filled '1-800-273-8255' Video

Grouplove Release New Single 'Remember That Night'

Shawn Mendes To Be First Artist For MTV 'Unplugged' Reboot

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Drama Made Into Eminem Parody

Music Artists Send Love to Barcelona in Wake of Terror Attack

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault

Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse

Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.