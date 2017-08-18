Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall
08-18-2017
.
The Who

(hennemusic) The Who are streaming a video preview of the forthcoming package, "Tommy: Live At The Royal Albert Hall", which will be released in multiple formats on October 13.

The Who performed their 1969 rock opera at the prestigious London venue in its entirety for the very first time in April at an event in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK charity founded in 1990 to assist youth with support and cancer care.

The "Tommy" show was rounded out with a set of Who classics, also featured in the fall release, which adds bonus behind-the-scenes features like full screen animations of both "The Acid Queen" and "Pinball Wizard" with the accompanying live audio.

"Tommy: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD and 3LP. A full track list and the preview video can be found here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

