Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley
08-21-2017
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters "rickrolled" the audience during their August 20th set at Tokyo's Summer Sonic festival when they were joined by Rick Astley for a grungy version of his 80s hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up", and video of the performance is streaming online.

"We just learned this today," Dave Grohl told the crowd. "This is crazy. I just met [Astley] two minutes ago." According to Rolling Stone, after introducing the pop star singer behind the 1987 hit - which became the punchline in the viral prank "rickrolling" in the internet age - Foo Fighters launched into what sounded like the intro to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

However, it soon became evident that the band were performing the pop smash in the style of the "Nevermind" classic. Astley - who was also appearing at the Summer Sonic event - scored a worldwide number-one hit with the song, which topped the charts in 25 countries and was the best-selling single of 1987.

The Tokyo stop is part of a series of shows in Asia this month for the Foo Fighters, ahead of the September 15 release of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold." Check out the unusual jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley

Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica

Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance

Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

The Struts Release New Song Ahead Of Foo Fighters Tour

Foo Fighters' 'Sonic Highways' Outtakes Go Online

Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Unusual Collaboration


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion- Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online- Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film-Foo Fighters- more

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Page Too:
Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration- Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move- Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert- Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album- Katy Perry Postpones 'Witness' Tour- more

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley

Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity

Aerosmith Star Confirms Band Working On New Music

Radiohead Share Full Lollapalooza 2016 Set

Mastodon New Album Release Details Leaked

Thin Lizzy Star To Perform Live And Dangerous 40th Anniversary Concert

Metallica Release Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

Chris Cornell Tribute Released By The Voice's Ryan Quinn

Billy Idol Rocks Classic Hit On Late Night TV

Alter Bridge Stream Preview Track From New Collection

Lonely Robot Release 'In Floral Green' Video

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion

Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special

• more

Page Too News Stories
Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration

Taylor Swift New Music Speculation Sparked By Social Media Move

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Video

Gucci Mane Announces New Album 'Mr. Davis,' Drops New Single with Migos

Singled Out: Brian Dunne's Taxi

Chance the Rapper Youngest Person On Fortune's '40 Under 40- List

Lady Antebellum Baby Boom With 2 Members Both Expecting

Jana Kramer Releases New Single 'I've Done Love'

Rachel Platten Releases New Single 'Broken Glass'

Anderson East Releases 'All On My Mind' Video

Jaden Smith Releases New Track 'Diamonds V1'

Cole Swindell Begins Work on New Album

Fergie Reveals Track Details For 'Double Dutchess' Album

Fetty Wap Releases New Song 'There She Go'

Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Reportedly Working On Secret Project

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.