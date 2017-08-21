|
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley
.
(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters "rickrolled" the audience during their August 20th set at Tokyo's Summer Sonic festival when they were joined by Rick Astley for a grungy version of his 80s hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up", and video of the performance is streaming online. "We just learned this today," Dave Grohl told the crowd. "This is crazy. I just met [Astley] two minutes ago." According to Rolling Stone, after introducing the pop star singer behind the 1987 hit - which became the punchline in the viral prank "rickrolling" in the internet age - Foo Fighters launched into what sounded like the intro to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." However, it soon became evident that the band were performing the pop smash in the style of the "Nevermind" classic. Astley - who was also appearing at the Summer Sonic event - scored a worldwide number-one hit with the song, which topped the charts in 25 countries and was the best-selling single of 1987. The Tokyo stop is part of a series of shows in Asia this month for the Foo Fighters, ahead of the September 15 release of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold." Check out the unusual jam here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
