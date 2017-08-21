Mastodon New Album Release Details Leaked

Metal Hammer reports that the album originally began as a solo effort for guitarist Brent Hinds, with some contributions by his bandmates Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders. They also say that it was originally planned as the second volume of a double album alongside their most recent release 'Emperor Of Sand.'

They report that will now released a fully-fledged Mastodon title, with Hinds having revealed its cover via an Instagram post with the message: "New jamz coming soon!" Read more details and see the cover here.