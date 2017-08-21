Metallica Release Live 'Master Of Puppets' Video

The epic song was the title track from the group's third record, which proved to be a major turning point in Metallica's career: their major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album while going on to sell more than 6 million copies in the US alone.

The Seattle stop marked one of the final dates on Metallica's summer stadium tour of North America in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Read more and watch the video here.