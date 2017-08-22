Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members
08-22-2017
Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward took to his official Facebook page to release a statement addressing his side of the story over comments made by Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne about his non-involvement with the band in their final years and saying that he lost the friendship of both former bandmates.

He wrote, "Again I feel in a position where I'm compelled to defend my actions in the period of 2011 up to, I suppose, today. Tony Iommi's comments and some of Ozzy's, remain in a place of disparaging remarks, which bring fault to my character as a person and a musician. I completely disagree with their comments. What they believe is quite opposite from my experience, especially in 2011 when no one spoke to me of being alarmed by my playing or my health. If they kept the info, which they so readily share now, to themselves in 2011, then let that be their shortcoming. How can I be judged that I could not do a tour when we were working on an album. How can I be judged in 2011 on health issues when none existed that would endanger a long term tour. They all know very clearly how well I prepare to tour. I did not know I was being judged in 2011, if that is indeed their truth.

"Tony's comment (and I'm assuming it was in reference to me touring) was, 'I don't think he quite realizes how hard it would have been on him' How can Tony say that. I know what it takes to tour. I've helped to set the physical and playing bar that was metal then and today. What an undermining, self-centered thing for Tony to say. What an inaccurate thing for Tony to say. I had played all the Ozzfests and Sabbath tours after the reunion. Keep in mind, they did one tour without me first, I think just to see if it could work without me. I'm sorry and mean no malice in saying this, but it was their fear, their mistrust, and their rationale that put back-up drummers on the stage at the reunion and other tours. I disliked that they did that, but understood they wanted to. I got on with my work, playing drums in Sabbath. Never once was a back-up drummer required, and no, I did not validate the fears of those who had fears.

"I missed a European tour after my one and only heart attack in 1998. I can appreciate that Black Sabbath's interests needed to be protected for the sake of future commitments to the fans, promoters, and all involved." Read the rest of the statement here.

