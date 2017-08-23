David Gilmour Talks Rarities In Pompeii Concert Film

"We did 'The Great Gig In The Sky' there, which we hadn't done before on that tour, and I hadn't done for years and years," explains Gilmour. "Louise Marshall and our singers had put together an arrangement that was fantastic, and we couldn't wait to do it and we had to stop ourselves from giving it away early.

"And, of course, we did 'One Of These Days', which we hadn't been playing much on the tour. That's the only song, in fact, that we played with Pink Floyd back in 71 that we repeated again this time."

"The Great Gig In The Sky" was featured on Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", while "One Of These Days" was the opening track on the group's 1971 release, "Meddle."