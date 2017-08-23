Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

The song appeared on the group's legendary third record, "Master Of Puppets." Metallica's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Metallica were among the headliners at the 10th anniversary of the Outside Lands event, which also featured appearances by The Who, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood and Gorillaz, among others.

The August 12 show marked Metallica's final US date on their summer North American tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Watch the video here.