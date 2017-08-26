|
Old Dominion Talk New Ablum 'Happy Endings'
(Radio.com) Old Dominion returned with their much anticipated sophomore album on Friday (August 25) with Happy Endings. The follow-up to 2015's Meat and Candy, for Happy Endings the five friends teamed up once again with producer Shane McAnally for a release that continues to push genre lines and themselves as a band. Check out a special message from the band to their fans above. 'We love feel-good songs," frontman Matthew Ramsey says. 'Sometimes you just want to put on something that makes you smile. It's a big part of who we are, but we definitely wanted to show that we were capable of writing more than just fun, party tunes. We think we have the potential to be around for a long time. To stick around you have to have meaningful songs." One of those meaningful songs is their lead single, 'No Such Thing As A Broken Heart." With lyrics like, 'You gotta love like there's no such thing as a broken heart," the song is a powerful one that urges listeners to live their lives fearlessly. Another song, 'Written In The Sand" has one man unclear about where his relationship is headed. 'Are we names in a tattoo or just a number on a hand?" the band asks. Meanwhile, the catchy 'Shoe Shopping" puts a new spin on an old pick-up line: 'If you're shoe shopping, try me on for size." 'I think the challenge for any songwriter is to say the same thing everyone has already said but in a different way," Ramsey says. 'Because there are only so many things that people want to hear about, so you have to find a new way to say it." Read more here.
