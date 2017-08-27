Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Following the hilarious "focus group" video that had the group's previous albums review the new one, Josh Homme and crew have teamed up with a selection of butcher shops around the world for something completely different.

The band has revealed official QOTSA butcher paper to wrap meat purchases made at the selected shops. "Support your local butcher!" reads a post on the QOTSA Instagram, along with a photo of the branded butcher paper on a roll at the Left Bank Butchery in Chapel Hill, NC. The Left Bank Butchery also shared a photo of the paper in action. See the posts and a complete list of participating butchers here.