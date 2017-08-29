Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video

The Oasis frontman appeared on the festival's main stage on Sunday ahead of the closing night's headliner, Muse, who were joined by surprise guest Brian Johnson of AC/DC.

"Wall Of Glass" was released as the lead single from Gallagher's project - due October 6 - and was followed by the tracks "Chinatown" and "For What It's Worth."

"As You Were" was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). The set will be available in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl, with a special boxed set also offered via Gallagher's website.

Following a recent series of North American shows, the rocker will return to the continent to officially launch the album with a three-week run of dates in November. Watch the live video here.