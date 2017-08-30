Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records

Swift's single was played more than eight million times via Spotify on Friday, beating Sheeran's single-day record for "Shape of You," which accumulated 6.87 million streams, according to the BBC.

The video for the song was streamed more than 39 million times in 24 hours, besting Adele, whose video for "Hello" was viewed 27.7 million times. Additionally, the lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" accumulated 19 million views last Friday, which is more than twice the views of any previous lyric video in the same timeframe. Add to those numbers and check out the song here.