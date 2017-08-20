|
Godsmack Plan Major Changes With Next Album (Week in Review)
.
Godsmack Plan Major Changes With Next Album was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Gibson) Godsmack frontman Sully Erna says that the band will "open a new chapter" with their next album. A new Godsmack album is due in 2018 which coincides with the group's 20th anniversary. Speaking to WFMZ-TV (as reported by Blabbermouth) prior to the group's appearance at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Erna was asked if there was a specific theme running through the band's upcoming follow-up to 2014's 1000hp. "Not so much a theme, but we have made a conscious decision to kind of change the game a bit," Erna responded. "This show we're kind of marking as the last of the nostalgic Godsmack shows, and from this point forward, we're gonna kind of open a new chapter in our career and go for a new sound, a new stage and a new look for the band. We're gonna change things up enough, maintain the integrity of what we are and what we do. But it feels so far that the writing is going a little bit more down into a commercial, mainstream kind of feel. But, again, without losing the power and the stuff that we built our heritage on." Read more - here.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
