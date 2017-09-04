Maren Morris Talks Her Engagement (Week in Review)

"Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect," Morris said about the night Hurd proposed. "He's a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect."

The "My Church" singer announced her engagement July 9 on Instagram, with a photo of her sitting on Hurd's lap and a gorgeous, custom ring that fit perfectly on Morris' finger.

"I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together," Hurd said of the engagement ring. "The stone is from New York City, it's from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it's cast just custom for her. I couldn't just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her." Read more - here.