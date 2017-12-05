|
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour
12-05-2017
.
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and the Eagles Don Felder have announced that they will be teaming up once again on the road for a new U.S. tour next March and April.
The month-long trek will be kicking off on March 13th in Duluth, MN at the Amsoil Arena and will be concluding on April 15th in Charleston, SC at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The new outing will follow The special Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane residency shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas on January 26, 27, 31 and February 2, 3, 2018.
Styx Headlining Dates:
Thu 1/18 Tupelo, MS Bancrop South Arena
Fri 1/19 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Tue 1/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre
Fri 1/26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian
Sat 1/27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian
Sun 1/28 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre
Wed 1/31 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian
Fri 2/2 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian
Sat 2/3 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian
Wed 2/21 Pasadena, CA The Rose
Thu 2/22 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
Sat 2/24 Pala, CA Pala Casino & Resort
Fri 3/2 French Lick, IN French Lick Resort and Casino
Sat 3/3 New Buffalo, MI Silver Creek Event Center
Mon 3/5 Jamaica '70s Rock & Romance Cruise
Styx with REO Speedwagon and Don Felder:
Tue 3/13 Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena
Wed 3/14 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center
Fri 3/16 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center
Sat 3/17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Mon 3/19 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Tue 3/20 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center Arena
Fri 3/23 Cape Girardeau, MO Show Me Center - SMSU
Sat 3/24 Springfield, MO JQH Arena (No Don Felder)
Sun 3/25 Park City, KS Hartman Arena
Wed 4/4 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
Fri 4/6 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena
Sat 4/7 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena
Sun 4/8 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
Tue 4/10 N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Wed 4/11 Lafayette, LA Cajun Dome
Sat 4/14 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheatre
Sun 4/15 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum
