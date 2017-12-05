Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour

The month-long trek will be kicking off on March 13th in Duluth, MN at the Amsoil Arena and will be concluding on April 15th in Charleston, SC at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The new outing will follow The special Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane residency shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas on January 26, 27, 31 and February 2, 3, 2018.



Styx Headlining Dates:

Thu 1/18 Tupelo, MS Bancrop South Arena

Fri 1/19 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Tue 1/23 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

Fri 1/26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

Sat 1/27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

Sun 1/28 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre

Wed 1/31 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

Fri 2/2 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

Sat 2/3 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre/The Venetian

Wed 2/21 Pasadena, CA The Rose

Thu 2/22 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Sat 2/24 Pala, CA Pala Casino & Resort

Fri 3/2 French Lick, IN French Lick Resort and Casino

Sat 3/3 New Buffalo, MI Silver Creek Event Center

Mon 3/5 Jamaica '70s Rock & Romance Cruise



Styx with REO Speedwagon and Don Felder:

Tue 3/13 Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena

Wed 3/14 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center

Fri 3/16 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center

Sat 3/17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Mon 3/19 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Tue 3/20 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center Arena

Fri 3/23 Cape Girardeau, MO Show Me Center - SMSU

Sat 3/24 Springfield, MO JQH Arena (No Don Felder)

Sun 3/25 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

Wed 4/4 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Fri 4/6 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena

Sat 4/7 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena

Sun 4/8 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

Tue 4/10 N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Wed 4/11 Lafayette, LA Cajun Dome

Sat 4/14 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheatre

Sun 4/15 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum