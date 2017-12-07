John Mayer Checks In With Fans Following Emergency Appendectomy

Mayer tweeted fans, "Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I'm so sorry that we couldn't finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly."

Dead & Company also updated fans. The Grateful Dead offshoot shared the following updates, "The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Florida and Dec. 8 in Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the Dec. 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed.

"All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase."