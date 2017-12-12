Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Christmas Plans

(Radio.com) Country music star Keith Urban and his superstar actress wife Nicole Kidman are set to continue their annual Christmas tradition of spending the holidays Down Under.
"We go back to Australia," Kidman revealed in an interview with Us Weekly. "My mother and my husband's mother both live in Australia so we go back home.
"My sister, and [I], we have a big summer Christmas, which I know sounds bizarre to Americans. We want to be on the beach for Christmas, no snow. We love the ocean and shrimp!" Read more here.