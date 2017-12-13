Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announce Solo Album Release Show

Billed as "Joe Perry And Friends", the event lands three days before the January 19 release of the record and will see the rocker perform a mix of new music, Aerosmith tracks and covers.

"Sweetzerland Manifesto" sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey, and his own sons Tony and Roman Perry.

Peery's first full studio record since 2009's "Have Guitar, Will Travel" was recorded at Studio 1480 in Los Angeles and produced by the guitarist and Bruce Witkin, with Depp serving as executive producer and additional help from longtime Aerosmith associate Jack Douglas, who co-wrote and co-produced a number of tracks.

"Sweetzerland Manifesto" is being previewed with the lead track "Aye, Aye, Aye", featuring Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander. "Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years, Robin and I had always talked about writing together," Perry tells Rolling Stone. "I was in L.A. working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time. I dug it and said, 'Hell yeah, come on up.'

"This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn't written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later 'Aye, Aye, Aye' was born. The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night." Listen to the song here.