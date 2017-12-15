Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

The second French edition of the alternative music festival will be taking place at the Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 21st and 22nd of next year and will feature over 40 music artists spread over four stages.

The 2018 edition will also include performances from Nekfeu, Diplo, Kasabian, Rag'N'Bone Man, Axwell^Ingrosso, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Stereophonics, Paul Kalkbrenner, Kaleo, Portugal. The Man, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and more.