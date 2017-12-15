antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Dickey Betts Returning To The Road Next Year
12-15-2017
.
Dickey Betts

(Gibson) Just three weeks after announcing his retirement, former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has announced plans for a 2018 tour. The legendary guitarist has been off the road for about three years. In an interview with Rolling Stone less than a month ago, Betts declared himself retired from the music business. But this week, he celebrated his 74th birthday and announced that he has decided to come back! His longtime manager, David Spero, has called it a "birthday present to himself."

"Everywhere I go, fans keep saying they want me to get out and play again," Betts told the Herald-Tribune. "I think the time is right." Betts' son Duane - named after Duane Allman - took to Instagram to wish Dickey a happy birthday, writing "Happy 74th Birthday Dad! So Glad you've decided to come out of retirement... I knew that you would," which was accompanied by a photo of the pair.

Duane will join Dickey in the new Dickey Betts Band. Manager David Spero says it's still undecided who else will join Betts in the band. "Dickey is talking to some of the guys he has played with," he said. "We should know in a couple of weeks who will comprise the band." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dickey Betts Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dickey Betts T-shirts and Posters

More Dickey Betts News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dickey Betts Returning To The Road Next Year

Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts Open To Playing Together Again


More Stories for Dickey Betts

Dickey Betts Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video- The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released-more

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release- Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released-more

Journey's Neal Schon To Be Joined By Former Bandmates at Fire Benefit- The Cure Announce Massive 40th Anniversary Concert- Tool's New Album 'Epic and Brutal' Says Morello-more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album- Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays- Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'- more

Harry Styles Becomes Last Minute Fill In Late Night TV Host- Kenny Chesney Rescued Over 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes- Blake Shelton Appears On TV Special- more

Miguel Denies Sexual Assault Accuser's Latest Claims- Harry Styles Kisses James Corden In Holiday 'Carpool Karaoke'- Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Featured In New 'SNL' Promo Video

Dire Straits Rock Hall Reunion Up In The Air

Dickey Betts Returning To The Road Next Year

The Shins Change Things Up With 'The Worm's Heart' Album

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video

The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released

Whitesnake Stream 'Fool For Your Loving' From New Live Package

The National Release Abstract 'Sleep Well Beast' Video

Singled Out: Vern Matz's Trampolines

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release

Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released

The Smithereens Lead Singer Pat DiNizio Dead at 62

Metallica Dominate Year-End US Rock Charts

 Page Too News Stories
Best Songs on Eminem's New Album 'Revival'

Jake Owen Shows Off His Rap Battle Skills

Cole Swindell Unplugs For 'Beer in the Headlights'

Chris Brown Releases '12 Days Of Christmas' Expansion

Jeezy and Tory Lanez Perform 'Like Them' On The Late Show

Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album

Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays

Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Camila Cabello And Grey Stream New Song 'Crown'

Cardi B Gives Fiance Offset Rolls Royce For His 26th Birthday

Post Malone Shares Latin Remix of 'Rockstar'

Harry Styles Becomes Last Minute Fill In Late Night TV Host

Kenny Chesney Rescued Over 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes

Blake Shelton Appears On Gwen Stefani Christmas TV Special

N.E.R.D Joined by Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean for 'Don't Don't Do It!'

Kelly Clarkson And Josh Groban Duet On 'Phantom of the Opera' Song

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.