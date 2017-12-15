Dickey Betts Returning To The Road Next Year

"Everywhere I go, fans keep saying they want me to get out and play again," Betts told the Herald-Tribune. "I think the time is right." Betts' son Duane - named after Duane Allman - took to Instagram to wish Dickey a happy birthday, writing "Happy 74th Birthday Dad! So Glad you've decided to come out of retirement... I knew that you would," which was accompanied by a photo of the pair.

Duane will join Dickey in the new Dickey Betts Band. Manager David Spero says it's still undecided who else will join Betts in the band. "Dickey is talking to some of the guys he has played with," he said. "We should know in a couple of weeks who will comprise the band." Read more here.