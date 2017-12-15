|
Dickey Betts Returning To The Road Next Year
12-15-2017
.
(Gibson) Just three weeks after announcing his retirement, former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has announced plans for a 2018 tour. The legendary guitarist has been off the road for about three years. In an interview with Rolling Stone less than a month ago, Betts declared himself retired from the music business. But this week, he celebrated his 74th birthday and announced that he has decided to come back! His longtime manager, David Spero, has called it a "birthday present to himself."
"Everywhere I go, fans keep saying they want me to get out and play again," Betts told the Herald-Tribune. "I think the time is right." Betts' son Duane - named after Duane Allman - took to Instagram to wish Dickey a happy birthday, writing "Happy 74th Birthday Dad! So Glad you've decided to come out of retirement... I knew that you would," which was accompanied by a photo of the pair.
Duane will join Dickey in the new Dickey Betts Band. Manager David Spero says it's still undecided who else will join Betts in the band. "Dickey is talking to some of the guys he has played with," he said. "We should know in a couple of weeks who will comprise the band." Read more here.
