antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Gorillaz' Jamie Hewlett Says New Album Coming In 2018
12-20-2017
.
Gorillaz

(Radio.com) Gorillaz fans hungry for more music have a treat in store next year. According to band member Jamie Hewlett, the cartoon group of 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs will reveal a brand new full-length in 2018.

"We are working on another Gorillaz album which is going to be released next year," Hewlett shared with Taschen while discussing his new book, Inside the Mind of Jamie Hewlett. "So we're going straight into the next album with no break, usually we have a good 5 years break but this time we decided to keep going."

Hewlett added that he and partner Damon Albarn will be taking the band's music into fresh and previously unexplored territory following the latest full-length, Humanz, released earlier this year. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Gorillaz Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gorillaz T-shirts and Posters

More Gorillaz News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Gorillaz' Jamie Hewlett Says New Album Coming In 2018

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Gorillaz Streaming New Song 'Garage Palace'

Gorillaz Release New 'Strobelite' Music Video

Queens Of The Stone Age Rock Live Gorillaz Mash-Up

Gorillaz Full 2-Hour Demon Dayz Festival Set Streaming Online

Gorillaz Release Trippy 'Sleeping Powder' Video

Gorillaz Already Talking About Their Next Album

Liam Gallagher Says Gorillaz Turned Noel 'Into a Massive Girl'

Gorillaz Share Footage Of Recording With Noel Gallagher


More Stories for Gorillaz

Gorillaz Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year- Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album- Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter-more

Beatles Make History With Mistake- Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims- Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video- Linkin Park-more

Gene Simmons Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations- As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Apologizes For Murder-For-Hire Plot- Stone Temple Pilots Lyric Video For New Song-more

Page Too:
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape And Kidnapping Charges- John Legend Staring in Live TV Musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'- Lil Wayne Spreads New Toys For Kids- more

Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written- Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy- Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser- more

Russell Simmons Denies Sexual Assault Allegations- Ed Sheeran Gives 'Perfect' Makeover With Andrea Bocelli- Britney Spears' Lost Christmas Classic Revisited- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year

Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album

Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter

Imagine Dragons Blown Away By 600 Person Choir Cover Of 'Believer'

Tom DeLonge Reacts To Reveal Of Pentagon UFO Program

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money 2017 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed Claims Daughter 2017 In Review

Tony Iommi Has Lump Removed From Throat 2017 In Review

Dave Mustaine Says Metallica Didn't Want Him At Rock Hall 2017 In Review

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit 2017 In Review

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars 2017 In Review

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music 2017 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69 2017 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer 2017 In Review

Of Mice & Men Frontman Leaves Group Over Health 2017 In Review

Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape And Kidnapping Charges

John Legend Staring in Live TV Musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Lil Wayne Spreads Christmas Cheer With New Toys For Kids

Ocean's 8 Trailer Released Featuring Rihanna And James Corden

Justin Bieber Harassed by Ellen DeGeneres In 'Mistletoe' Parody

Lady Gaga Bringing New Show To Las Vegas For Residency

Fetty Wap Makes Surprise $100k Investment in Girlfriend's Company

Kendrick Lamar To Perform College Football Championship Halftime

Gorillaz' Jamie Hewlett Says New Album Coming In 2018

Kacey Musgraves Talks Favorite Presents And Christmas Traditions

Kelly Rowland and Ciara Sing Christmas Carols At Children's Hospital

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Getting Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written

Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy

Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser

Justin Timberlake Sparks Man Of The Woods Speculation

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.