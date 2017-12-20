Gorillaz' Jamie Hewlett Says New Album Coming In 2018

"We are working on another Gorillaz album which is going to be released next year," Hewlett shared with Taschen while discussing his new book, Inside the Mind of Jamie Hewlett. "So we're going straight into the next album with no break, usually we have a good 5 years break but this time we decided to keep going."

Hewlett added that he and partner Damon Albarn will be taking the band's music into fresh and previously unexplored territory following the latest full-length, Humanz, released earlier this year. Read more here.