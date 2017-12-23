antiMusic Logo
Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert 2017 In Review
12-23-2017
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert was a top 17 story of March 2017: Guns N' Roses enjoyed big success with the Australian and New Zealand leg of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, according to the tour's promoter TEG Dainty (via Pollstar).

They report that 353,000 tickets were sold for the eight shows that were part of the tour leg last month, including a sell out at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne which holds 74,000 people and made the band the first international act to sell out the venue.

The band, which features original singer Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bass player Duff McKagan, also drew 85,000 fans for their two concerts at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Read more here.

Guns N' Roses Music
