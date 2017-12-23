Nickelback Star Victim Of Alleged Identity Theft 2017 In Review

Nickelback Star Victim Of Alleged Identity Theft was a top 17 story of March 2017: As Nickelback prepare to release their new studio album "Feed the Machine" on June 9th, a man has been arrested for alleged identity theft of drummer Daniel Adair.
A Florida man was reportedly arrested this week by Port St. Lucie police on two felony fraud-related charges after allegedly using Adair's identity to purchase $25,000 of drum microphones, according to People (via ABC).
The drummer became aware of the problem when the band's business rep contacted him to confirm a purchase of "tens of thousands of dollars", according to the report.
Police were told that Adair "had his identity used to fraudulently order drum parts from a company in Vienna, Austria"