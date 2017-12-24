Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie 2017 In Review

Incubus, who changed their name to Opprobrium several years ago when they regrouped following a hiatus, have denied the reports, calling them a lie. The articles were reportedly based a press release that was sent out claiming that an individual from a record label sent Metallica a cease and desist notification late last month, claiming to hold the copyright to the Opprobrium song in question, but the band says that they own the rights to all of their tracks.

Opprobrium addressed the reports with the following Facebook post on Friday (April 7th), 'ATTENTION, ATTENTION to all Metal Magazines around the world and all our fans. It's been circulating that supposedly an 'individual' is claiming that Metallica copied one of our songs called 'Hunger For Power' and that this individual supposedly sent a 'Cease and Desist' to Metallica." Read more here.