Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album 2017 In Review

Butler made the revelations in an interview with MusicRadar. When asked if he has ever considered to returning to Black Sabbath's roots and recording a blues project, he revealed that there were plans for one but they were sidelined by the band's farewell tour.

He told the publication, "The follow-up to 13 was going to be a blues album, but the tour got in the way. It would take something like two or three years to do it properly, and we thought we might not all be here by that time, so it would be better to do this final tour first and then maybe we'll do a blues record later."

Guitarist Toni Iommi has reportedly said in the past that the band recorded their self-titled debut in a single day. Geezer was asked if they considered recording the blues project "jam style" and he responded, "Probably not. You'd have to make it varied instead of doing 10 tracks of the same old 12-bar blues though. But even back in the Heaven And Hell tour days, Tony would go up into his lead and we would just jam around blues riffs for eight or nine minutes. And every night was different. So that is a thought." Check out the full interview here.