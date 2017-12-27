Luke Bryan Gives His Wife Kangaroos For Christmas

(Radio.com) Luke Bryan may have won Christmas. The country star is notorious for doing the most, especially in the gift-giving department. Bryan took his gift-giving prowess to a whole other level by gracing his wife something for the woman who really does have everything: a pair of matching kangaroos.
Bryan shared the amazing moment on Instagram with a video of the moment he delivered the baby kangaroo to his unknowing wife, Caroline. The lavish Christmas morning scene in the Bryan household looks plucked from a movie, with the pajama-clad country star joking that he got his wife two 'designers purses' as she sits blindfolded on a couch.
The moment she opens the bag for the pair of surprisingly calm and exceedingly cute kangaroos to emerge is one not to be missed. Watch it and read more here.