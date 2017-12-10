Sleeping With Sirens Release Christmas Single And Announce Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Sleeping With Sirens have tracked and recently released their acoustic holiday single "Christmas On The Road" and also announced that they will embark on a North American tour early next year to support their fifth studio album Gossip, which came out September 22.
The 18-date tour will launch January 22 in Philadelphia and run through February 16 in Indianapolis. Major stops include Montreal, Columbus, and Park City, UT, where the band will play with Good Charlotte for Team USA WinterFest.
Earlier this year, Sleeping with Sirens played more than 40 dates across North America and Europe with Rise Against. Check out the new Christmas single and see the upcoming tour dates - here.
