The producer told Complex how they reconnected, 'I had been gone. I just missed working with him in that capacity because, through the years, I've been doing my own thing. He had started a project, I came home, and it was a couple of things that contributed to me staying. I just was like, 'Man, you know what, this album…' I told him I wanted to go back to where 'I'm making the music, you're writing the songs.' You know what I mean? I wanted to just go back to have that feeling. I missed working with my friend."

Porter would go on to produce three songs on the project, including 'Untouchable," which has just been released. He explained that it started off with an idea Em had, adding, 'and he's really good at that. Sometimes he'll have an idea and say, 'Oh, OK, let's just work this out.' So he brought this idea and was like, 'Yo, I always wanted to do this,' and he just built from there." Read more - here.