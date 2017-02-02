Foo Fighters Lead Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

The two day event will also feature performances from Hardwell, Marshmello, London Grammar, Two Door Cinema Club, George Ezra and The Head and the Heart, and native favorites Beatsteaks, Marteria, Annenmaykantereit, Cro and many more.

Organizers have also announced Kidzapalooza "while adults will venture to the Lolla Fun Fair for artistry, art and installations" according to the announcement. Children 10 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. Visit the official site for tickets here.