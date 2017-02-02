Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart

The trade magazine's current chart (as of Feb 1st) shows the various stops of the Guns N' Roses recent South American leg of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour blowing away the competition.

They topped the chart with their concerts at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires on November 4th and 5th which grossed $11, 042,300 with 105,026 fans in attendance.

The band also held the second, third, fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth spots in the top 15 with Aerosmith claiming No. 5, 10 and 14th.

The group, featuring the reunited Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, recently wrapped up the Japanese leg of their world wide reunion trek and will be launching the New Zealand and Australian portion of the tour tonight in Wellington at the Westpac Stadium.

They will next visit Singapore, followed by Bangkok, Dubai, Europe and Israel before returning stateside for another North American tour leg that will be kicking off on July 27th in St. Louis, Mo. Visit their official site for all of the upcoming dates.